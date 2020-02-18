Bilfinger wins $73m contract for Hinkley Point C nuclear plant

German engineering firm Bilfinger has won a €68m ($73m) contract from EDF for work on Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant which is being built in the UK.

The deal is for the execution design, supplier management, fabrication and installation of piping systems for the new plant in southwest England and will be carried out by Bilfinger UK.

The fulfil the contract, which is to be completed by 2025, Bilfinger said it will create 35 new jobs in the UK, 24 of them at its factory in Immingham in the northeast of England, which is to modernised to increase its UK nuclear-related manufacturing.

Bilfinger chief executive Tom Blades said the award of the contract “marks a key milestone in our work on Hinkley Point C. By combining the strengths and experience of multiple entities in our Group, we are able to provide EDF with all the required services from a single source for this project.”

Simon Parsons of Hinkley Point C said the contract “will further boost the UK’s industrial skills and expertise in hi-tech manufacturing and is part of a sustained effort to boost British jobs and skills though the power station’s construction”.

He added that the development of “a near-identical power station at Sizewell C will further benefit our extensive and experienced British supply chain”.

As well as Bilfinger UK, Bilfinger Engineering & Technologies in Germany and Bilfinger Peters Engineering in France are involved in the project delivery, which is to begin immediately. The piping systems consist partly of steel and partly of glass-reinforced epoxy pipework.