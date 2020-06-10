Industrial services company Bilfinger has won two new contracts worth £350 million to deliver the design, procurement, supplier management, fabrication and construction of high-quality pipework and specialist equipment for the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

Warrington-based Bilfinger UK is one of more than 380 Hinkley Point C suppliers based in the North-West, Yorkshire and Humberside.

The new contracts, says Bilfinger, will create 350 new jobs in Britain, including specialist roles in engineering and manufacturing at its UK locations in Warrington, Humberside, Bristol and Somerset.

The company is also committed to training British workers through apprenticeships in a range of skills including welding, mechanical engineering, pipe fitting and health, safety and environment. 16-Year-old Molly Fox from Minehead is the first Bilfinger apprentice to start her training on-site at Hinkley Point C.

Simon Parsons, Hinkley Point C MEH Programme Director, said: “With the creation of hundreds of new jobs and training opportunities delivered by this contract, Hinkley Point C is helping to build Britain’s industrial capability and boosting jobs and skills. Development of a near-identical power station at Sizewell C will further benefit our extensive and experienced British supply chain.

“We are delighted to be able to extend our relationship with Bilfinger, with the award of these additional work packages. A primary factor in our decision was not only Bilfinger’s ability to demonstrate their experience and expertise in delivering large scale nuclear construction projects but also their commitment and ethos to working within a trusted partnership.”

Bilfinger CEO Tom Blades: “With the two new major contracts, the volume of our work on Hinkley Point C surpasses even our own initial expectations for this project. We are proud to expand our relationship with EDF once again and to be their trusted and valued supplier for this essential work on the power plant. The contracts provide stability for our business while preserving and creating jobs for our local workforce. This new work enables us to strengthen our investment in additional fabrication capacities in the UK. The fact that we are awarded these major contracts in such challenging times not only proves our expertise but makes us confident in our business prospects.”

Charlotte Nichols, MP for Warrington North, said: “The Hinkley Point C project has already brought millions of pounds of investment into the Warrington North nuclear supply chain, and this latest announcement couldn’t come at a more vital time for Warrington or for the country, as we rise to meet the twin challenges of the climate emergency and post-Coronavirus economic landscape. I am delighted that Bilfinger has been awarded such a significant contract, which will be a huge boost locally. And I hope that we can continue to see progress made on new nuclear – including Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C – for the continued benefit for jobs, skills and our green objectives.”

