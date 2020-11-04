The first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has been connected to the grid and supplied electricity to the Belarus power system.

The unit features Rosatom’s VVER-1200 reactor, generation (III+) technology with 4 power units currently running in Russia, two at the Novovoronezh NPP and two at the Leningrad NPP.

The power plant is based in Ostrovets, Grodno region, comprising two VVER-1200 reactors of 2.4GW of total capacity. Once fully completed, the plant is expected to supply about 18kWh of low-carbon electricity to the Belarus national grid every year.

The safety system of the plant has been fully endorsed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has concluded, that “the plant’s design parameters accounted for site-specific external hazards, such as earthquakes, floods and extreme weather, as well as human-induced events” and that “measures have been taken to address challenges related to external events in light of lessons from the Fukushima Daiichi accident”.

Rosatom director general Alexey Likhachev said: “The launch of the Belarusian Nuclear power plant is a milestone for both Belarus and Rosatom. With the first kWh of electricity supplied to the grid, Belarus has become a fully-fledged member of the nuclear energy club and joined over 30 countries operating a fleet of over 440 reactors, the largest source of low-carbon electricity on our planet which helps to prevent more than 2 billion of tonnes of carbon emissions every year. From Rosatom’s perspective, it’s our first latest generation VVER-1200 project successfully completed outside Russia.”

