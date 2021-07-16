Nuclear services company Altrad has signed a new three-year deal with its existing partner Doosan Babcock to provide services for the UK Atomic Energy Authority’s fusion research and technology programme.

The contract, which started this month (July), will see Altrad and Doosan Babcock provide the UKAEA with a year-round, core site team to support the fusion programme based at Culham Science Centre near Oxford, England.

Altrad’s Simon Roberts said, “The award of this contract builds upon our long-term, successful strategic relationship with Doosan Babcock and we look forward to using the ingenuity of our people to support the safe and efficient operations at the Culham and Rotherham sites”.

UKAEA research is headed by the MAST Upgrade (Mega Amp Spherical Tokamak) experiment and also hosts the JET (Joint European Torus) fusion research facility, which it operates for European scientists under a contract with the European Commission.

Altrad provides decommissioning services at the Magnox estate and Sellafield, as well as other nuclear solutions to EDF’s fleet, including Hinkley Point C.