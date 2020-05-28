Renewable energy specialist Dulas, has finalised and agreement with remote sensing company Leosphere, a Vaisala company.

This newly minted partnership gives Dulas exclusive British and Irish distribution rights for Leosphere’s WindCube product and services.

Machynlleth-based Dulas was established in 1982 as a subsidiary of the iconic Centre for Alternative Technology. Now a fully independent cooperative, Dulas has repeatedly broken ground across the world with its wind and solar technologies and solutions. Their partnership with Leosphere will add to the company’s long list of advancements in the wind-monitoring arena.

Leosphere, founded in 2004 is a French leader in ground-based and wind turbine- mounted Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) equipment for atmospheric observation. The company designs, develops and manufactures remote-sensing instruments to be supplied to the weather, research, wind, manufacturing, utilities and aviation industries.

The collaboration allows Leosphere to provide a much stronger service capability to its existing customers, and builds on their presence in the UK as the world’s leading LIDAR supplier, a rare of example of a true win-win for everybody.

Ruth Chapman, MD of Dulas, stated that the two companies are ‘‘thrilled to announce this news. This partnership will strengthen both company’s offerings and more importantly, create a high-quality and joined-up wind monitoring service within the UK.’

Thierry Gervais, Wind Energy Director – Leosphere, a Vaisala company, added that: “by joining with an eminent renewables business like Dulas, we will jointly be better able to serve our customers, who are requesting sales and support of our industry-leading WindCube suite of lidars. We are excited about the possibilities that will emerge from our company’s complementary portfolios and expertise.’

