The Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry, Iselin Nybø, has announced that the Ocean Grid offshore wind project will get financial support through the country’s Green Platform scheme.

The project will receive 82.7 million NOK ($9.5 million) and will develop new technology, knowledge and solutions to develop offshore wind on the Norwegian continental shelf.

It will develop Norwegian technology and supply industry to provide new cable designs, subsea technology and floating converter stations. In particular, it will study the way offshore wind will be connected to the grid.

The work will touch on both bottom-fixed and floating wind farms, and will in the long term enable the creation of green jobs and increased export revenues.

“Our objective is to realize offshore wind on a large scale. We have to build wind farms in a cost-effective way, and we of course need to get the power all the way to the customers. It’s crucial to our success that the energy companies, research institutions and suppliers collaborate towards this goal,” says Florian Schuchert, vice president of offshore wind solutions at Equinor (project leader).

The Ocean Grid project will address the issue of market design and the regulatory framework linked to the development and operation of an offshore grid to connect large offshore wind farms.

It also has a research component, led by SINTEF, that will solve specific research challenges.

“This project is important and on point to develop the right solutions and new technologies that will enable profitable offshore wind in Norway. This will lay the groundwork for new concepts, new jobs and a new supplier industry that can compete internationally,” says the responsible for offshore wind at Fred. Olsen Renewables, Lars Bender, who will also act as chairman of the project’s board.