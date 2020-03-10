Jacobs has completed its acquisition of Wood Nuclear, part of John Wood Group, for an enterprise value of approximately £250m ($325m).

The transaction enhances Jacobs’ credentials in the global lifecycle nuclear services and technology-enabled solutions sector and boosts their ability to provide strategic support to clients’ mission-critical defense and clean energy priorities, nuclear clean-up and decommissioning, environmental restoration and operational support.

“Bringing together Wood Nuclear within Jacobs’ Critical Mission Solutions business provides a powerful platform to support clients’ complex programs, respond to unprecedented changes in the many sectors and geographies where we work and help accelerate commitments to a more sustainable future,” said Jacobs chair and CEO Steve Demetriou.

“With our shared values, technical heritage and global reach, we are combining complementary capabilities to deliver high value, differentiated nuclear and defense solutions for our clients and greater opportunities for our people across our diverse portfolio.”

Moving forward, Clive White of Wood Nuclear will lead the new combined business as senior vice president critical mission solutions – international (CMS-I), reporting to Dawne Hickton executive vice president and COO of Critical Mission Solutions.

Integration of the two businesses will unite common cultures and qualities, underpinned by Jacobs’ values, to create an environment where all employees can thrive.

A joint Jacobs-Wood Nuclear Integration Management Office (IMO) has been formed and is working to oversee the integration process, building on the strong cultural foundations of both organizations to maximize the value of the new entity. Jacobs senior vice president Pete Lutwyche is overseeing implementation of the IMO and supporting initiatives in the broader business.

Jacobs’ plans also include investment in the U.K.’s largest independent nuclear research, development and testing facilities at Birchwood Park near Warrington, in the North West of England, to provide capability such as remote handling, cyber, inspection technology and test rig facilities.

