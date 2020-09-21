A new agreement signed between the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) is expected to help Taiwan to expand its offshore wind energy market.

GWEC and ECCT have agreed to develop opportunities and areas for cooperation through joint advocacy initiatives and other activities to boost efforts in driving offshore wind developments in the country.

Promotion and adoption of sustainable energy are paramount to help the island to reduce its carbon emissions and to accelerate the energy transition.

GWEC will act as a bridge between the wind industry, policymakers and other stakeholders whilst ECCT will showcase the best European low carbon and clean energy solutions and practices in Taiwan.

The two organisations previously partnered on the Low Carbon Initiative to gather both local and global industry players and policymakers to discuss the most urgent opportunities and issues facing the offshore wind industry in the country.

“We are certain that this agreement will strengthen the future prospects of offshore wind growth in Taiwan, by collaborating efforts of both organisations to drive the energy transition in Taiwan through information exchange, organising official industry events and other mutual advocacy activities to unlock new opportunities for offshore wind in Taiwan”. according to a joint statement.