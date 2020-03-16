The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan has shared an update on progress towards the country’s ambitious aim of generating a quarter of all electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The Ministry of Energy is taking active measures to implement large-scale projects in renewable energy and the last twelve months has seen a variety of committed FDI from international companies, tenders and collaborations with international partners.

Highlights include:

1) A ten-year programme to build 5,000 MW of solar power and 3,000 MW of wind power has been put in place. FDI investors are currently being selected by the Ministry to implement these projects. Furthermore, assistance is being provided by international institutions including; World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB”) and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (“EBRD”).

2) Agreements have been signed with:

ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) – three agreements worth over $2bn to construct a 500-1,000 MW wind power plant and a 1,500 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant

Masdar (UAE) – construction of a 500 MW wind power plant in the Navoiy Region

TOTAL Eren (France) – construction of a 100 MW solar power station in the Samarkand region

3) EBRD assistance to the Government of Uzbekistan has been secured to develop 1,000 MW of wind energy projects. A tender for a project in Karakalpakstan is to be announced soon.

4) A programme between the Government of Uzbekistan and ADB has been announced to create 1 GW of solar energy.

The first pilot project, in February 2020, will see the construction of a 200 MW solar power plant in the Surkhandarya region

54 companies submitted applications for the tender, including international companies tendering for the first time

5) The first stage of the international tender for the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in the Navoiy region has been completed. The tender was awarded to Masdar (UAE).

For the second phase of tenders to scale the solar II project, construction of solar power plants will be on a PPP basis, led by the Ministry of Energy with assistance of the International Finance Corporation.

The second tender has been announced for the construction of two 200 MW solar power plants in the Samarkand and Jizzakh regions of Uzbekistan

Mr. Alisher Sultanov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, said: “Our significant energy ambitions and strategic plan to 2030 are being matched by our current activities. The material contribution of renewable energy to our country’s overall energy mix, and its efficiency, is a crucial part of our strategy. We are collaborating with blue-chip international institutions and welcoming an array of international companies who are excited to be investing in Uzbekistan.

“We are working tirelessly for our country’s energy security and will keep audiences regularly updated on all our activities and momentum.”

This update reflects Uzbekistan’s commitment to international best practice and transparency, the country’s growing role in the regional and global energy market, and its strategy for energy efficiency and sustainability.

