Eco Wave Power, a Tel-Aviv-based wave energy company, has appointed Aharon Yehuda as Chief Financial Officer for the Eco Wave Power Group.

Yehuda will begin his employment immediately and will be based in Eco Wave Power’s global headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Yehuda joins Eco Wave Power with broad experience in corporate and operational finance, most recently as the CFO of Turbochrome, a subsidiary of the publicly traded TAT-Technologies Group (Nasdaq: TATT), adding jet engine component MRO capabilities to TAT’s suite of services for commercial and military aviation.

Yehuda is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with a BA degree in Accounting and Economics, and also holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA).

“Aharon brings Eco Wave Power more than 20 years of leadership roles with a proven track record in complex financial organizations, where he was responsible for leading teams and supporting global operations within a dynamic market environment,” said Inna Braverman, Eco Wave Power’s Founder and CEO.

“He possesses a profound understanding of global production structures and has experience in leading organizational transformation, as well as building world-class financial organizations. With deep functional expertise and technical knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning and accounting, I believe Aharon has the required leadership capabilities to strategically manage the company’s growth strategy, enabling the company to move forward towards success and future sustainable growth.”

Yehuda stated: “I look forward to joining Eco Wave Power’s leadership team and leading its finance organization to contribute to Eco Wave Power’s future success as the company progresses to the next phase of its strategy.”

Andreas Kihlblom, Eco Wave Power’s current CFO, will continue his work with the company during the upcoming four months, to enable a smooth transition, after which he will be taking a new position in a new venture.

Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power said: “We wish Andreas best of luck with his new engagement, and thank him for the passionate and valuable work that he had performed for Eco Wave Power”.

