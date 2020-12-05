Doosan Škoda Power has signed a contract with French EPC company CNIM to supply a turnkey turbine set for a new energy from waste plant being built near Manchester in the UK.

The steam turbine generator set has a capacity of 76.9MW and the plant is scheduled to launch operations in late 2023.

“The United Kingdom is a very successful territory for us,” said Tomáš Bayer, sales manager at Doosan Škoda Power.

The Lostock plant will manage waste that would otherwise end up in landfill and provide energy back to the UK grid.

In recent years Doosan Škoda Power has successfully delivered contracts in the waste and biomass incineration plant sector in Great Britain, as well as in Ireland, Spain and Turkey.

