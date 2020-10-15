In Germany, waste-to-energy technology company Doosan Lentjes has been selected by power generation company DHE (Dinslakener Holz-Energiezentrum) to participate in the company’s new wood-fired thermal power station project.

Doosan Lentjes will build the lot 1 of the new wood combustion plant, located in Dinslaken.

The order comprises the turnkey delivery, installation and commissioning of two incineration lines on a chute-to-stack basis.

Once in operation in mid-2023, the new plant will thermally treat about 200,000 tons of waste wood per year.

Applying effective incineration technology will ensure that the maximum of the climate-friendly energy contained in the wood is harnessed to generate sustainable electricity and heat. This will reduce the share of fossil fuels required to meet local energy needs and save more than 125,000 tons of CO 2 per year in the City of Dinslaken.

Doosan Lentjes’ scope of delivery will include the fuel supply and transport, as well as the combustion and boiler plant based on water-cooled reciprocating grate technology. In addition, the company will provide a complete dry flue gas cleaning system, stack as well as electrical & control systems.

Gerhard Lohe, product director of waste-to-energy at Doosan Lentjes, said: “In Dinslaken, we are ready to prove the flexibility of both our incineration and flue gas cleaning processes. Originally used in traditional waste-to-energy applications, we will adapt our grate technology to the combustion properties of biomass fuels and thus ensure efficient use of their energetic potential.

