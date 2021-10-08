New generation CamClose panel air filters for turbomachinery

Camfil Power Systems, the industry expert in clean air solutions for gas turbines and other turbomachinery, has released its new generation CamClose product.

The CamClose is a panel air filter, designed to extend the service life of the final filter. Adding the CamClose pre-filter in front of a final filter further improves overall filtration efficiency.

The CamClose has best-in-class water handling properties, a user-friendly design and robust construction. These features make it an excellent pre-filter for most turbomachinery and gas turbine applications. It is especially suitable for humid conditions such as tropical and coastal installations.

“The new features of the CamClose pre-filter will simplify the installation process, improve filtration performance, and offer excellent protection in wet environments.” Gautam Marwaha, Product Manager

New Features:

Patented built-in pressure drop port helps to accurately monitor filter pressure drop across each filter stage separately, enabling the operator to better plan for filter replacement.

Built-in plastic clips allow for an easy close-coupling to the final filter, without any additional hardware.

High burst strength > 6 250 Pa (25” w.g.) and robust frame maintains filter integrity in challenging environments

Lowest pressure drop in the G4 panel filter class

Optimal and proper sealing gives best-in-class water and contaminant handling, as well as a low and stable pressure drop

Advanced media offers low pressure drop, long life and good water handling

Non-charged, high mechanical efficiency ensures gas turbine filters maintain their efficiency class in high velocity applications.

The new generation includes three efficiency classes and have been tested to the latest industry standards per EN779:2012 and ISO 16890: 2016.

G4 / ISO ePM Coarse 60%

M5 / ISO ePM10 65%

M6 / ISO ePM2.5 50%

To learn more about the new generation CamClose pre-filters, please contact your local Camfil representative or visit www.Camfil.com/CamClose.

About Camfil Power Systems:

Camfil Power Systems specializes in air inlet and acoustical systems for turbomachinery, including gas turbines, generators, industrial air compressors, and diesel engines.

Our engineering experts continuously strive to protect this high-value equipment by designing the best filtration and acoustical solutions to meet the priorities and requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), engineering procurement construction companies (EPCs), operators, and end users. They can be assured that their equipment will operate in the most profitable way, with maximum availability and reliability.

Camfil Power Systems is part of the Camfil Group, a world leader in the development and production of air filters and clean air solutions, with 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, and local sales offices in 30 countries. For information or to contact a Camfil Power Systems representative, use the Contact Locator.