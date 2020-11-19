Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC), manufacturer of industrial dust, fume, and mist collection systems, has announced the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to replace its previous building that was destroyed by a tornado in March.

The new factory and office space will be located at Craighead Technology Park. The target date for completion is early 2022.

Committed to continuing development in the area, Camfil APC has operated in Jonesboro for over 20 years, providing jobs, investing in the local economy, and contributing to the community.

Since the tornado, the company has been conducting manufacturing operations out of a rented local facility. Sales offices, filter cartridge production, warehousing, and shipping were not damaged. All these functions will move to the new facility.

“We are grateful to everyone who has helped us move forward and make this new production facility possible, especially our parent company, Camfil Group, for committing the resources to help us rebuild. We also thank the city of Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce, architects Fisher Arnold, our dedicated employees, our extremely supportive customers, and the people of Jonesboro,” said Graeme Bell, Vice President of Camfil APC Americas.

About Camfil Air Pollution Control

Camfil APC is an industry leading global manufacturer of dust, fume, and mist collection equipment for challenging industrial applications, with production facilities around the world including the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It specializes in air filtration systems that keep the air clean and safe in manufacturing and processing facilities. The company’s flagship product is the Gold Series X-Flo (GSX) dust collection system that handles all types of toxic and combustible dusts and fumes, including fine, fibrous, and heavy dust loads.

Camfil APC is a part of the Camfil Group, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and 4,800 employees and growing. For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, it provides commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment.

The company firmly believes that the best solutions for its customers are the best solutions for the planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – it considers the impact of what it does on people and the world. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus, Camfil aims to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

For information or to contact a local representative, call 1-800-479-6801 or 1-870-933-8048; email filterman@camfil.com; or visit www.camfilapc.com.

