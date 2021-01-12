Thriving towards sustainability, Camfil is motivated to find out the real environmental impact of its products. Therefore, IVL (Swedish Environmental Institute) has performed life cycle analysis (LCA) on the company’s various bag filters.

This work will determine the basis for Camfil’s continued environmental work to reduce the products’ CO2 footprint and help the customers assess the environmental impact of the filter installations.

“Camfil believes to continue developing its products and services with utmost responsibility, to do that we must first and foremost understand how we affect the environment today. Even though we did our first LCA in the 90s, with the help of IVL we have gained deeper insights and tools to take our sustainability work forward”, says Åsa Lidström, VP Sustainability & Quality, Northern Europe, Camfil.

By using the life cycle analysis (LCA) method, it is possible to assess a product’s environmental impact and see how resource-intensive the product’s different phases are during production. Thanks to LCA, Camfil can become more circular and sustainable in its work by reviewing the entire process and its flows, which includes the impact of the material and waste.

Environmental Product Declaration (EPDs) shows the products’ impact on the environment

In addition to LCA, IVL has also helped Camfil to produce EPDs for various products. The EPDs have been reviewed and approved by an independent verification body, Swedac. By doing this, we have ensured that the information in the declarations is accurate and meaningful.

We have decided to make EPDs more accessible to comprehend the real environmental impact of our products. By acknowledging this work, we get tools to continue to lower our CO2 footprint and allow transparency to our customers who often inquire about this information.

Looking at collaborations outside Camfil

Another aspect of taking sustainability work ahead is to focus on reusing materials and constantly improving manufacturing processes. Besides, there are opportunities to increase cooperation with other stakeholders outside the company to advance in finding new approaches, material and logistics flows that can contribute to a reduced C02 footprint.

Linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development goals

The entire work with LCA is directly linked to the UN’s sustainable development goal number 12: responsible consumption and production, which calls for actions to improve resource efficiency, reduce waste, and mainstream sustainability practices. Camfil is committed to reducing such impacts. Each year, we have been improving on production and consumption impacts through our management systems, sustainability targets, green initiatives, and best available technologies.

