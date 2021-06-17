Energy EPC company Worley has been appointed by energy company EI-H2 to help develop what’s been referred to as Ireland’s first commercial-scale green hydrogen production facility.

Worley’s technical and commercial experts will be developing the concept design for the 50MW facility, which will be located in Aghada, close to the lower Cork harbour. It will see green hydrogen produced by electrolysis, powered by renewable energy. Once operational, the facility will supply over 20 tonnes of green hydrogen per day to a diverse commercial market and will remove 63,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The project, which once complete, will be one of the largest green energy facilities of its kind in the world, according to Worley. The project will generate green, local jobs and will assist in meeting the targets of Ireland’s recent Climate Bill which mandates emissions reductions of 51% by 2030.

“We firmly believe that Ireland is incredibly well-positioned to become a global leader in green energy. At EI-H2, we believe in partnerships that last. In that context, Worley is the natural choice to develop this key infrastructure,” said Tom Lynch, CEO of EI-H2.

“As more renewable energy comes online, Ireland has a strategic role to play in decarbonising Europe. We continue to grow our strong footprint in this geography, supporting our customers to build a more sustainable future,” said Eoghan Quinn, Vice President, Power and New Energy, Worley.

The project is expected to be operational before the end of 2023.