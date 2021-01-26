Webinar broadcast date: Thursday, 24 February 2021

08h00 New York | 13h00 GMT | 13h00 London | 14h00 Amsterdam | 15h00 Johannesburg | 18h30 New Delhi | 21h00 Singapore | 00h00 Melbourne

Hydrogen has become one of the hottest topics in the energy sector. This webinar will examine how the phenomenon is developing in different parts of the world.

Experts will identify the biggest opportunities and challenges per region, and also spotlight the significant test projects from those countries.

Speakers: To be confirmed

Registration details will be available shortly

Take a look at some of our latest coverage on hydrogen

Sign up for our newsletter