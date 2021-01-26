UK-based green hydrogen energy services company Protium Green Solutions Ltd (Protium) has secured a seven-figure sum in funding, marking its second successful funding round in less than 12-months.

The funding will support Protium’s expanded projects and pipeline, which enables UK businesses to accelerate their net-zero goals specifically through the decarbonisation of mobility, thermal and electrical demand.

Protium has expanded its presence and business across the UK with the signing of deals with numerous businesses in the aviation, horticultural, alcoholic manufacturing, and food and beverage spaces.

The funding announcement follows soon after Protium was granted more than £70,000 ($95,355) from the Department of Business, Environment and Industrial Strategy to conduct a feasibility study into the use of hydrogen heating solutions at Bruichladdich Distillery on Islay.

Protium also recently announced the signing of a green hydrogen fuel switching feasibility assessment with a UK manufacturing operator, in addition to signing Heads of Terms with ZeroAvia.

With ZeroAvia, the company will develop and expand green hydrogen infrastructure for the aviation market.

With the UK’s growing focus on decarbonisation (following a variety of fiscal support schemes injected by the Government) this funding represents a pivotal step forward not only for Protium but for the nation’s green economy.

As part of efforts to expand its business, Protium has made two new board appointments.

Elaine Wong from Hydrogen Capital Partners and energy expert, Peter Ramm, have joined the board, with Ramm also becoming Protium’s chief project development officer.

The two new board members will work alongside existing board members, Chris Jackson, Protium’s CEO; Pascal Penicaud of Falkor; Marco Dell’Aquila, Protium’s CIO; and Michael Jackson of Elderstreet Ventures.

In addition to the new board members, three new staff will be joining Protium in the coming months.

Chris Jackson, founder and CEO of Protium, said: “We are delighted to complete another successful funding round and thrilled to welcome our new board members, Elaine and Peter. Protium continues to grow as an industry leader and the confidence our investors and new employees have shown in us as a business demonstrates the bright future ahead for the business.

“The moment to accelerate the UK’s green hydrogen industry and support the rapid decarbonisation of UK businesses has come. Protium is excited to be at the forefront of this energy revolution.”