ADNOC and Masdar, Abu Dhabi-based energy companies, have partnered with UK-headquartered energy firm bp to invest in clean energy and low-carbon energy across the UK and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Three agreements signed by the companies will enable billions of dollars to be invested to create low-carbon hydrogen hubs, green jobs and help the two countries move closer to decarbonisation goals.

The first project to be deployed as part of the agreement will be the development of 2GW of green hydrogen capacity across hubs in the UK and UAE.

This will enable the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries and help the UK achieve its goal to develop 5GW of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030.

The project could also enable the first international investment to be made in H2Teesside, a project by bp that aims to produce 1GW of hydrogen by 2030. The project is expected to start operations in 2027 and is claimed to be the UK’s largest blue hydrogen project.

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, said: “This is a fantastic investment in the industries of the future, creating high-value jobs across the UK as we build back better and greener.”

The three companies plan to decarbonise air corridors between the UK and UAE – one of the busiest global air travel routes.

They will explore opportunities to develop, build and operate sustainable energy and mobility solutions for UK and UAE cities. The first projects will focus on energy efficiency and storage, cleaner fuels and distributed renewables generation.

bp and ADNOC will expand their partnership in decarbonising oil and gas operations in Abu Dhabi. They plan to develop carbon capture use and storage facilities and leverage advanced methane emission detection and reduction technologies. Smart Decision Centres will be established in the UAE, where digital and AI technology will accelerate operational efficiency.

The UK Prime Minister added: “It is a clear indication that businesses in the energy sector are taking the transition to cleaner solutions seriously, and a major boost to the UK’s own ambitious net-zero goals. Our Global Investment Summit later this year will attract more exciting investment like this to the UK, demonstrating that economic growth, technological advancement and fighting climate change go hand-in-hand.”

The partnership is also expected to help the three companies to achieve their sustainability goals and aid the UK government to realise its 10-point plan for the green industrial revolution and the UAE government its ‘Principles for 50; strategy.