The largest power generation company in Japan, JERA, has partnered with ENEOS Corporation to launch a new hydrogen station in Tokyo to accelerate the uptake of fuel cell vehicles.

The Tokyo Oi Hydrogen Station is part of efforts by JERA and ENEOS to promote the use of hydrogen located on the site of the JERA-operated Oi Thermal Power Station in Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo.

JERA provided the Oi Thermal Power Station site and constructed pipelines to carry city gas (the feedstock for hydrogen) while ENEOS constructed a commercial hydrogen filling station equipped with on-site equipment to generate hydrogen from city gas.

The Station will be one of 42 commercial hydrogen stations operated by ENEOS in Japan.

The station produces hydrogen using city gas from Ohgishima City Gas Supply to supply fuel cell passenger cars and buses being introduced by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The project has a delivery facility and will ship hydrogen to ENEOS hydrogen stations in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Furthermore, since the Station is located at the center of the physical distribution network that sustains the Tokyo metropolitan economy, it will play a role as a hydrogen supply base for fuel cell trucks in the future.