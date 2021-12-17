ThyssenKrupp to install 2GW electrolysis plant for Air Products in NEOM

Industrial gas company Air Products has awarded a contract to thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers to supply a 2GW electrolysis plant for a green hydrogen project at NEOM in Saudi Arabia.

Under this contract, engineering firm thyssenkrupp will engineer, procure and fabricate the plant based on their large-scale 20MW alkaline water electrolysis module.

Upon commissioning, the project partners – NEOM, ACWA Power and Air Products will operate the facility, which will produce hydrogen to be synthesized into carbon-free ammonia for export exclusively by Air Products to global markets.

The start of production is scheduled for 2026.

Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chief Operating Officer at Air Products, says: “This project milestone with thyssenkrupp furthers our strong progress at NEOM to deliver carbon-free hydrogen on a massive scale in the Kingdom and for the world.

The development and execution of this innovative megaproject is one of many required to drive a successful energy transition, and we look forward to continuing to develop, build, own and operate facilities that help address the world’s significant energy and environmental challenges. This project is the kickoff to become a frontrunner in the green hydrogen economy.”

In July 2020, Air Products, together with ACWA Power and NEOM, announced the signing of an agreement for the green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility. thyssenkrupp as technology supplier for the project.

“As a world market leader in electrolysis we bring in two decisive factors to realize such gigawatt projects: With our large-scale standard module size and gigawatt cell manufacturing capacity per year together with our Joint Venture partner De Nora we are able to deliver large capacity projects today”, says Denis Krude, CEO of thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers.

“With this gigawatt project, we are committed to invest into ramping up our manufacturing capacities further. We also aim for a strong local setup which is key to delivering customized service solutions throughout the entire plant life-cycle and enables our strategic partner in their vision to become a global decarbonization pioneer.”