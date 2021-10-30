Sweden launches green catamaran to cut shipping emissions

The world’s first emission-free high-speed catamaran with an integrated battery and hydrogen-based fuel cell system is being planned for commercial traffic in Stockholm.

Echandia has signed an agreement to supply the world’s first emission-free high-speed catamaran for Green City Ferries AB. The installation will take place in the second half of 2022 and the agreement is worth approximately $1.6million for Echandia.

Have you read?

Supply chain jam threatens 56% of global utility solar projects in 2022

UK demand for low-carbon hydrogen to grow to 10TWh in 2030 – study

The agreement is for the Beluga24 model, which is designed by Teknicraft in New Zealand and the Italian Studio Sculli and is built in carbon fiber by Green City Ferries, which works in the north of Stockholm.

Ships are responsible for roughly 3% of global CO2 and GHG emissions. Without further action, the international shipping sector could account for 17% of global CO2 emissions in 2050.

If you look at public transport in Stockholm, the fleet of vessels accounts for around 5% of energy consumption but about 50% of carbon dioxide emissions annually (according to Båtplan Stockholm 2025). Green City Ferries’ goal is to switch to emission-free and fast waterborne transport in the world’s cities. Their plan starts in Stockholm with support from Klimatklivet and European Union. Before initialising final production stages, Green City Ferries will secure additional external financing.

Magnus Eriksson, CEO, Echandia: “Sweden has been lagging behind internationally when it comes to electrifying shipping, but now the pace is increasing here as well. We are proud to be a part of this project that not only contributes to reducing emissions from Stockholm’s waterborne local transport but is also the first in the world with an emission-free high-speed catamaran. The ferry will be equipped with an integrated system with both batteries and hydrogen, which is significantly more energy efficient compared to solutions with separate systems.”

Fredrik Thornell, CEO, Green City Ferries: “We are very pleased to collaborate with Echandia in this groundbreaking project, which we see great interest in globally. We will build a completely emission-free high-speed catamaran intended to operate in Stockholm’s waters. Echandia is the perfect partner for that. Compared to other tenders, Echandia’s solution means significantly lower total weight with high safety.”

Originally published by Nomvuyo Tena on esi-africa.com