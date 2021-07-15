A new consortium comprising European energy companies and research institutions plans to develop a feasibility study for a new offshore wind energy system for green hydrogen production.

The consortium comprises utility EDP, oil and gas company TechnipFMC, the CEiiA research center, WavEC Offshore Renewables and the University of South-Eastern Norway, partnering under the BEHYOND project.

The parties will focus on the innovative integration of equipment for the production and conditioning of green hydrogen and infrastructure that allows for its transportation to the coast.

Findings from the study will be used to create a unique concept for green hydrogen production offshore, that can be standardised and implemented worldwide.

The consortium members will also make use of lessons learned from the study to improve their green hydrogen expertise, develop new business models and create engineering solutions and new products and services for the hydrogen sector.

Each and every member of the consortium will bring their own experience to the project:

EDP brings expertise in the development of offshore wind and in the implementation of innovative and complex projects, such as the WindFloat, a pioneer floating offshore solution.

TechnipFMC brings its history in subsea engineering, expertise developed on its Deep Purple™ green hydrogen project, and essential system integration abilities.

CEiiA has experience in developing complex structures for sectors and has competencies in systems, electronics, and connectivity.

WavEC Offshore Renewables is a R&D consultancy encompassing all marine renewable technologies, and a reference institution in the field in Europe.

USN is applying systems engineering techniques to gain early understanding of the needs of the overall systems, reducing risks in the latter phases.

The consortium is also expected to strengthen cooperation between Portugal and Norway and increase Portugal’s competitiveness in the growth of the “blue economy.” The BEHYOND project was selected for support by the Blue Growth Programme of the European Economic Area Financial Mechanism (EEA Grants).

Ana Paula Marques, executive board member of EDP, said: “The BEHYOND project will allow EDP to acquire the required know-how to enter new markets with clear synergies with our core activities. Green hydrogen produced from renewables is likely to become a key lever in the world’s decarbonization effort while mitigating the variability of offshore renewables and enhancing energy system’s flexibility. But we need to act now, in collaboration with the best technology and R&D partners, to address all the main technical and business challenges.”

According to the European Hydrogen Strategy, the need for green hydrogen production in Europe will grow substantially and could account for 24% of energy demand in 2050.