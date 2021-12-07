Dutch manufacturing company Strohm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with offshore wind company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to develop decentralized green hydrogen solutions.

The partners will develop hydrogen transfer solutions, whereby green hydrogen is generated in each wind turbine generator and transported to shore by subsea pipes.

In other words, power cables are replaced by pipe infrastructure for storing and transferring hydrogen.

Strohm is a designer and manufacturer of Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP), which is suitable for carrying hydrogen and will be used to develop these solutions.

According to Stohm, TCP is corrosion-resistant technology that does not fatigue or suffer embrittlement. The pipe is also manufactured in long spoolable lengths and is flexible in nature, allowing for quick, cost-effective building.

Martin van Onna, chief commercial officer at Strohm, says: “This is a truly exciting collaboration, working with Siemens Gamesa to understand how TCP can be the missing link in an offshore wind farm, generating green hydrogen. The key attributes of TCP – flexibility, no corrosion or maintenance requirements – allow for the most cost-effective infrastructure on a given wind farm. Our proven track record with TCP offshore is a pre-requisite to be considered a solution in future green hydrogen.”

Siemens Gamesa is currently developing the basis for a decentralized offshore solution, that fully integrates an electrolyzer into an offshore wind turbine.

Finn Daugaard Madsen, innovation manager – Power to X at Siemens Gamesa, added: “Strohm has supported us through several case studies, identifying the solutions that can be readily used which complement our own systems. This partnership will assist us to innovate together in an open format, accelerating the availability of green hydrogen.”

