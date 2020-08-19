Siemens Energy and Beijing Green Hydrogen Technology Development Co. (a subsidiary of China Power International Development Ltd.) have signed an agreement to provide a hydrogen production system for a hydrogen fueling station, located in Yanqing District, Beijing.

The green hydrogen production solution is aimed at guaranteeing the necessary hydrogen supply for public transportation during a major sporting event taking place in 2022. The fuelling station will be situated in one of the three main competition areas.

The project is the result of a 2019 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Siemens and the State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC), which is the ultimate controlling shareholder of China Power. The solution is the first of its kind to be built by Siemens Energy in China and is expected to be delivered in May 2021.

The project will use green hydrogen produced by electrolyzers that use electricity to split water into its components oxygen and hydrogen.

As the core equipment of the hydrogen integrated energy station, Siemens Energy’s PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolyzer system, Silyzer 200, can produce high-quality hydrogen at industrial scale. In addition, the hydrogen production system responds quickly, the start-up time under pressure is less than one minute, and it can be directly coupled with renewable energy.

In order to meet customer needs of saving space and being flexible, Siemens Energy has adapted its hydrogen production system into a customized solution, which is also its first skid-mounted megawatt green hydrogen production system in China.

“The decarbonisation of the energy systems is a challenge that every country must face… Promoting the application and development of renewable hydrogen is of great significance for China to build a modern and cleaner energy system,” said Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy. “Together with our partner SPIC, we are making an important contribution to tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions.”

“SPIC is committed to working together with Siemens Energy to continue our cooperation in the field of clean energy and to leverage the complementary advantages of both parties. Together we will contribute to the development of clean energy in order to cope with climate change together”, said Qian Zhimin, Chairman of SPIC.