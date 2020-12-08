RWE and Equinor have joined the NortH2 consortium of companies, launched in February 2020 with the aim of producing green hydrogen using renewable electricity from offshore wind off the coast of Netherlands.

The NortH2 partners include Shell, the gas network operator Gasunie and the port of Groningen Seaports. The companies intend to jointly establish a system of offshore wind farms, electrolysers, gas storage and pipelines in order to convert offshore wind power into green hydrogen, store it and transport it to industrial clusters in north-western Europe.

The aim is to create a generation capacity of 4GW by 2030. NortH2 can thus play an important role in achieving the EU target of installing at least 40GW of hydrogen electrolysers across Europe by 2030. By 2040, the capacity of NortH2 is expected to grow to over 10GW – enough to produce 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year.

RWE and Equinor will contribute broad expertise in renewables to the project and participate in conducting a feasibility study that will last until 2021. Subject to a positive outcome, initial development activities could begin in the second half of 2021.

Says Roger Miesen, CEO of RWE Generation: “NortH2 is one of the most ambitious hydrogen projects in Europe. As a new partner, RWE will contribute its broad expertise to create a powerful infrastructure for green hydrogen in Northern Netherlands. We are the world’s second-biggest operator of offshore wind farms and have experience in the field of electrolysers, making us the ideal partner for NortH2.”

“This is a groundbreaking project that Equinor is looking forward to contribute to. The project can be an important part in our efforts to build a competitive position in hydrogen, creating future value and industrial possibilities. Our aim is to be a net-zero energy company by 2050 and developing a profitable low carbon value chain for hydrogen will be an essential part of our transition to become a broad energy company. Hydrogen will be key to decarbonization and net zero efforts for the energy market, especially in otherwise hard to abate sectors which cannot be served by electricity,” says Equinor CEO, Anders Opedal.

