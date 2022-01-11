Rotterdam: thyssenkrupp to install 200MW green hydrogen facility for Shell

German industrial technology company thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers has signed a supply contract with Shell for the Hydrogen Holland I project in the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The contract will see thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers develop a 200MW electrolysis plant based on their large-scale 20MW alkaline water electrolysis module.

According to thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers, the Hydrogen Holland I hydrogen project will cover two hectares and will produce green hydrogen with electricity from the Hollandse Kust (Noord) offshore wind farm by means of guarantees of origin.

“We are looking forward to support building a major hydrogen hub in central Europe and to contribute to Europe’s transition to green energy”, says Dr Christoph Noeres, Head of Green Hydrogen at thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers. “With our large-scale standard module size, we will further strengthen Shell’s hydrogen strategy. Our partnership perfectly combines our engineering excellence with Shell’s competence of a large global energy player.”

Construction work for the electrolysers will likely begin in Spring 2022, with production scheduled to start in 2024.

The hydrogen, once produced, will be transported through a 40km long pipeline that will run from the plant to Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam.

In order to minimise the footprint of the hydrogen plant, reusable construction materials will be used wherever possible and solar panels will be incorporated into the outside walls of the plant.

The Rotterdam Port Authority is working with various partners to develop a large-scale hydrogen network across the port complex to reduce emissions within internal operations and enable the decarbonisation of the national economy.