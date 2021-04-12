The Uzbekistan Ministry of Energy has announced the signing of a new presidential decree designed to drive the development of a renewable hydrogen economy.

The decree, On measures for the development of renewable and hydrogen energy in the Republic of Uzbekistan, follows an agreement signed earlier this year between the Ministry of Energy, ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) and Air Products (USA) for the development of hydrogen and renewable energy in Uzbekistan.

The decree outlines measures to:

Support widespread introduction of innovative technologies to develop hydrogen energy and renewable energy sources;

Build hydrogen energy infrastructure to promote energy efficiency and security; and

Enable Uzbekistan’s transition to a green economy.

Furthermore, the decree allows for the creation of the National Research Institute of Renewable Energy Sources. The institute will conduct scientific research needed to develop the proposed hydrogen energy infrastructure and facilitate the introduction of further renewable energy sources into Uzbekistan’s energy mix.

In the fields of hydrogen energy and renewables, the Institute will:

Implement scientific and practical research;

Develop innovative projects;

Analyse modern global development trends; and

Seek to achieve technological leadership in infrastructure provision.

A research centre for hydrogen energy and a laboratory for testing and certification of renewable and hydrogen energy technologies will also be created as part of the Institute.

The decree is seen to be an important strategic step forward for Uzbekistan to achieve a green economy.

Mr. Alisher Sultanov, minister of energy for Uzbekistan, said: “Uzbekistan is committed to tackling climate change and introducing environmentally friendly, renewable energy sources into the country’s energy mix. Today’s Decree supporting the construction of a hydrogen energy infrastructure, and further development of renewable energy sources, is a great step forward in this process.”

In 2018, Uzbekistan ratified the Paris Agreement with the aim of developing clean energy sources, committing to reduce specific greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP by 10% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels.