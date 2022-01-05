Some 13 project partners have been selected by the European Commission to implement the GreenH2Atlantic green hydrogen production site in Sines, Portugal.

The consortium selected includes technology firms, utilities, and academic and research institutions such as EDP, ENGIE, Vestas, Galp, Bondalti, McPhy, Efacec, ISQ, INESC-TEC, DLR, Axelera and CEA.

The project will leverage a €30 million ($33.8 million) grant issued through the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

A 100MW green electrolyser will be developed in the coal-reliant area of Sines to demonstrate ‘the viability of green hydrogen production on an unprecedented scale.’

The aim is to showcase how green hydrogen can provide a sustainable pathway for system efficiency across Europe and can help Portugal to address growing energy demand whilst prioritising climate change mitigation.

Green hydrogen is expected to help the bloc to accelerate its energy transition through the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries and sectors such as energy generation and transport.

Site construction will begin in 2023 for production to start in 2025.

An advanced management system will be integrated with the site for real-time management and monitoring once connected to a hybrid renewable energy system, which will comprise solar and wind assets.

The 100MW electrolyser will be composed of scalable and fast-cycling 8MW modules to overcome bottlenecks such as efficiency, size, lifetime and flexibility.