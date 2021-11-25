Plug Power selected for Egypt’s first green hydrogen project

Fertiglobe has selected Plug Power as a technology partner for a 100W green hydrogen project set to be deployed in Egypt.

Fertiglobe, a consortium of OCI, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Scatec ASA, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, and Orascom Construction, will use Plug Power’s electrolyser technology to produce green hydrogen as feedstock for up to 90,000 tons of green ammonia production in Ain Sokhna, Egypt.

The project will be Egypt’s first green hydrogen production facility.

Owing to Egypt’s increase in solar and wind capacity, as well as its proximity to potential hydrogen markets, the country is a perfect fit to implement a green hydrogen project, according to the consortium.

Ayman Soliman, CEO of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, said: “The project reflects TSFE’s alignment towards realizing the goals of Egypt’s 2030 vision, which embraces the principle of a green economy as a fundamental element of the comprehensive development process.”

Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power, added: “We are thrilled by the Consortium’s exciting move to put Egypt and the MENA region on the green hydrogen map.”

He said the project will support Egypt and the MENA region to accelerate the decarbonisation of numerous sectors including transport.

Green hydrogen will help to decarbonise numerous sectors which represent around 80% of current global Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, including as an important alternative fuel in the power sector in Japan and other countries.

Nassef Sawiris, Executive Chairman of OCI NV, commented: “We are excited to announce this key milestone in this essential piece of our hydrogen strategy.

“At start-up, this will be the largest green hydrogen and largest green ammonia application globally. Construction is expected to follow an accelerated schedule to showcase the green hydrogen facility during COP 27 in Egypt in November 2022, highlighting Egypt’s and Fertiglobe’s growing leadership in the renewable energy markets and commitment to a greener future.”

Ahmed El-Hoshy, Chief Executive Officer of Fertiglobe, commented: “This is a huge step forward in our ambition to decarbonise our footprint to net-zero by 2050, and simultaneously help our customers decarbonise. As an early mover in clean hydrogen-based fuels, we are pleased that Fertiglobe is partnering with Plug Power to deploy cutting-edge technology at scale.”