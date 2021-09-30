HDF Energy, together with infrastructure fund Meridiam and the petroleum operator SARA have started construction of CEOG Renewstable® Power Plant in French Guiana, on the northeast coast of South America.

CEOG is touted to be the world’s first multi-megawatt hydrogen power plant, and the largest green hydrogen storage of intermittent electricity sources (128MWh).

Damien HAVARD, CEO of HDF Energy said: “By supplying non-intermittent renewable energy… CEOG opens a new era for renewable energies.”

The $200 million power plant, developed by HDF, will use local sources of clean energy to supply 100% renewable, dispatchable power to 10 000 households at a lower cost than the diesel power plant.

The CEOG system is a combination of a solar park, hydrogen long-term energy storage and a battery (short-term energy storage) to produce 24/7 baseload power.

It is the first time that a renewable energy project supplies a grid through a capacity-based Power Purchase Agreement, usually used for thermal power plants.

This type of electricity offtake contract guarantees the availability and stability of the electricity produced by CEOG. This last characteristic is essential for powering isolated grids or reducing congestion on large networks.

CEOG is currently being duplicated in about 20 countries such as Mexico, Caribbean island nations, Southern Africa, Indonesia and Australia.

