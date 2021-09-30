Mauritania advances 10GW green hydrogen project

The government of Mauritania has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to progress Project Nour, a green hydrogen development of up to 10GW.

The MoU signed with Chariot is in line with Mauritania’s objective to become a world leader in the production of green hydrogen.

Project Nour has been given exclusivity over an onshore and offshore area totalling approximately 14,400 km2 to carry out pre-feasibility and feasibility studies with the intention of generating electricity from solar and wind resources to be used in electrolysis.

Chariot will deploy its in-house team to immediately commence work on assessing the wind and solar resources, environmental impact, as well as macroeconomic and social impact studies.

Benefiting from Mauritania’s world-class solar and wind resources, Project Nour has the potential to allow the country to produce the cheapest green hydrogen in Africa and to become one of the world’s main producers and exporters of green hydrogen and its derivative products, close to potential large European markets.

These products have the potential to replace traditional fossil fuels in both power generation and chemical manufacturing processes, with a significant reduction in associated emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide.

Minister Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh of Mauritania’s Ministry of Petroleum, Mines & Energy, commented: “Developing Mauritania’s green hydrogen industry promises to bring a combination of environmental, economic and social benefits to our country. We have the potential, and desire, to be a world leader in the field of hydrogen production from renewable energy sources. The Ministry is pleased to have signed this agreement with Chariot and hopes for a long and rewarding partnership.”

Adonis Pouroulis, Acting CEO of Chariot, commented: “I am very excited by the announcement of this agreement with the goal of quickly realising the potential of green hydrogen. In Mauritania, Chariot has a history of previous significant investments and bringing in world-class partners to projects, and we are looking forward to working with the Government of Mauritania again to fast-track Project Nour.”

“This is a potential large new market, set to bring multiple benefits to all parties and deliver positive impacts to Mauritania. We thank the Government of Mauritania for the opportunity to partner with them on what we believe will be one of Africa’s largest projects of its kind and look forward to providing updates regarding the near-term pre-feasibility study and beyond,” said Pouroulis.

