Germany multinational company MAN Energy Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Egyptian company TAQA Power for the deployment of a green hydrogen pilot.

With the interest in green hydrogen growing internationally to decarbonise the global economy, Egypt is keen to explore the potential of the technology in reducing its carbon emissions whilst ensuring energy security.

The agreement follows Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, the president of Egypt calling for the development of a nationwide strategy for the deployment of the energy resource.

Have you read?

DRC gets first waste plastic-to- energy pyrolysis plant

Enel and Fincantieri partner on green hydrogen for marine industry

Russia starts equipment production for Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear plant

Man Energy Solutions will provide TAQA Power with technical information on how to use the electrolysis process to produce clean hydrogen.

The project is set to be operational through autumn 2022 and will provide green hydrogen fuel to power domestic tourist busses.

Ghassan Saab, Head of MAN Energy Solutions’ energy business in the region, said: “This is an exciting venture with a valuable partner in a country that has recognised what an incredibly important role green hydrogen will play on the path to a climate-neutral, global economy.”

The deal with TAQA Power follows Man Energy Solutions’ acquisition of H – TEC Systems, a German electrolyser manufacturer, in June this year. H-TEC SYSTEMS has over 20 years of experience in hydrogen development and research and produces stacks and megawatt electrolysers based on the polymer-electrolyte membrane process, according to a statement.