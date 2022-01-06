Portuguese gas utility Dourogás has formed a joint venture with Lightsource bp aimed at accelerating Portugal’s energy transition through the deployment of solar and green hydrogen capacity.

Dourogás and Lightsource bp will deploy eight green hydrogen production sites and up to 200MWp of solar energy capacity to power the 130 MW green hydrogen electrolysers set to be deployed.

The green hydrogen will be integrated into the Portuguese main grid for energy security, reliability and decarbonisation purposes. In the event the solar capacity to power the electrolysers is stressed, clean energy from the grid will be directed towards green hydrogen production, according to the statement.

The joint venture is expected to create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, thereby helping expand the country’s green economy.

The first of the eight green hydrogen sites will leverage a €5 million ($5.6 million) grant from the EU’s Portugal 2020 fund.

The deal with Dourogás is a first-of-its-kind green hydrogen partnership for Lightsource bp and falls under efforts by the firm to expand its business both in the hydrogen and solar energy market.

Lightsource bp has set a target to deploy 10 GW of solar capacity by 2023 and 25 GW by 2025 using a $1.8 billion credit facility. In Portugal, the firm has embarked on the development of 1.5 GW of solar capacity.

Miguel Lobo, Country Head for Lightsource bp in Portugal said: “Solar is scalable, quick to deploy and today, cheaper than any other form of electricity. We’ve always believed in solar as a vital tool in decarbonisation. When used to generate green hydrogen, it becomes an entire energy transition toolkit. The clean energy locked into these hydrogen molecules can immediately cut the footprint of industries, heavy transport and heat in ways electricity alone cannot.

“This partnership is a beacon of the possible. It shows what the energy sector can do not in 2050, or 2030 but right now.”

Nuno Moreira, Group CEO, Dourogás added: “This partnership between Dourogás and Lightsource bp results from the priority that these companies place on the development of new energy green projects.

“This partnership materializes, both in technical and dimension terms, the capacity and the vision of these two companies. It is undoubtedly a step forward towards the decarboniation of the economy to which Dourogás is committed, paving the way to a sustainable world for the next generation.”

Dourogás is developing a number of green gas projects both with biomethane and hydrogen and supplies about 30,000 grid clients in 34 municipalities.