Hydrogen Europe and the Renewable Hydrogen Coalition have signed a joint statement calling on the European Commission to ensure that structural challenges are adequately addressed to boost the deployment of renewable hydrogen across Europe.

The signatories urge the Commission to address the critical barriers imposed on renewable hydrogen producers and stress the fact that current legislation should focus on enabling market traction for renewable hydrogen, while similarly taking bold action to remove bottlenecks for the deployment of additional renewable capacities.

The statement call refers to the framework of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) and the draft Delegated Act on renewable electricity for renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBOs).

In the joint call, six principles are recommended to ensure concrete action with regards to the immediate abatement of greenhouse gases. The priority is to deliver the first milestone set by the EU Hydrogen Strategy of producing one million tonnes of renewable hydrogen and deploying at least 6GW of installed electrolyser capacity by 2024.

Hydrogen Europe Secretary General, Jorgo Chatzimarkakis: “Using renewables for producing hydrogen is the perfect marriage. Investors all over the globe can expect a stable development on the upcoming decades. The European Commission should act now to make sure the right boost is given to renewable hydrogen to ensure investor certainty and achieve the EU hydrogen strategy goals.”

Fit for 55

Additionally, Hydrogen Europe has released its position paper on the Fit for 55 package, which elaborates on how to develop a concrete and fit-for-purpose framework for the development of a clean hydrogen economy. The paper aims to demonstrate how to; unleash the potential of renewables, bring “efficiency” to the energy “system” of the future, and enable a carbon-neutral transport system.

