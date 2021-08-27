Japanese power company, JERA, has gained the funding to start a hydrogen demonstration project at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) thermal power plant beginning this year.

JERA’s grant application was accepted under the nation’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization’s Green Innovation Fund program. JERA will study the practical use of carbon-free hydrogen in existing LNG power plants from October through March 2025.

Hydrogen does not emit carbon when burned, so is being considered as a next-generation fuel for thermal power stations. Many plant equipment firms are exploring the hybrid and potential 100% use of H2 in natural gas turbines.

JERA plans to reduce CO2 emissions in its operations by gradually increasing the utilization rates for hydrogen and ammonia.

Based on the results of a feasibility study to be conducted early in the project period, JERA aims to construct hydrogen supply facilities and other related facilities at its LNG thermal power plant, to install combustors capable of co-firing hydrogen and LNG in its gas turbines, and to switch approximately 30% of the LNG used for electricity generation (by volume, equivalent to approximately 10% of heating value) to hydrogen by fiscal 2025.

