The Joint European Disruptive Initiative (JEDI), is launching the JEDI Green Hydrogen GrandChallenge and will select the strategic partners for the Challenge in the coming weeks.

JEDI – the European Darpa – is an initiative of disruptive innovation designed to place Europe in a leadership position in breakthrough technologies. It is powered by 4,100 leaders of Europe’s deep tech ecosystem and is launching Tech GrandChallenges to push the frontiers of innovation.

The decision to focus a GrandChallenge on green hydrogen comes after French President Macron met with Germany’s Chancellor Merkel on 13 October 2020 to discuss a joint approach on hydrogen. In parallel, the European Commission announced the goal to raise the share of hydrogen in Europe’s energy mix from 2% to 14% by 2050, to support the emission reduction target of 55% by 2030.

Unfortunately Grey Hydrogen (produced by fossil fuels) still accounts for roughly 95% of hydrogen produced in the world today. This underscores how critical new technologies will be to sustain Europe’s green transition.

To support green policies, the GrandChallenge aims to make major scientific and technological breakthroughs, ensuring faster market adoption of hydrogen. Private or public organisations that aim for massive impact in the hydrogen/energy space are encouraged to join the tender for which JEDI will select one or several strategic partners in the next 8 weeks.

Hydrogen is crucial to achieve the decarbonization of human activities. But for its large-scale deployment, green hydrogen and its derivatives ammonia, synthetic fuels…) need to be cost-competitive with alternative options in terms of production, transportation and end-use.

This is currently far from being the case due to three main drawbacks:

Lack of technological maturity and scalability makes hydrogen too expensive: blue and green hydrogen production represents only 4% of the current hydrogen supply

makes hydrogen too expensive: blue and green hydrogen production represents only 4% of the current hydrogen supply Hydrogen has a low volumetric energy density and is more difficult to transport and distribute than polluting alternatives

and distribute than polluting alternatives End-use technologies based on hydrogen have not matured enough in hard-to-abate sectors (heavy transportation, steel and cement industries)

Public support and subsidies will support the development of hydrogen, however focused and bold research and innovation efforts are needed for breaking current technological bottlenecks.

The JEDI Green Hydrogen GrandChallenge will be focused on four main topics:

Massively reducing the costs of green hydrogen production

of green hydrogen production Designing a scarce-material-free electrolyser

Developing a radical better method for transporting and storing hydrogen

An exciting hydrogen-powered aviation challenge

These Challenges and their precise metrics for success will be individually detailed in the coming weeks.

