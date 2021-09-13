The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Hydrogen Council seek to speed up the global energy transition by supporting the increased deployment of green hydrogen.

The two parties have signed an agreement to exchange knowledge, best practices, and data on cost and volumes for electrolysers, policy frameworks, market design, certification systems, and technical and safety standards. The aim is to to accelerate the deployment of green hydrogen across the energy value chain.

IRENA will provide its experience within the renewable energy sector for integration with Hydrogen Council’s network of more than 120 members across the hydrogen sector to advance the role green hydrogen can play in the decarbonisation of the energy sector and other hard-to-abate industries.

IRENA seeks to use the partnership to achieve goals set under the group’s Collaborative Framework on Green Hydrogen, a vehicle for dialogue, cooperation and coordinated action design to increase the rollout of green hydrogen for the global renewable energy transition.

The nine goals set under the framework include:

The development of a global knowledge database for green hydrogen

Cooperation with existing hydrogen initiatives and other relevant actors

Nexus between electrolysers and renewable power

Development of transportation and distribution systems of hydrogen

The development of standards and regulatory frameworks

Ensuring financial support

Targeting end-use Sectors

Environmental, safety aspects and social acceptance of hydrogen development

Applicability and relevance of hydrogen in small markets (e.g. small countries)

To achieve the goals, IRENA will be partnering with or bringing together public, private, intergovernmental and non-governmental actors, according to a statement.

Francesco La Camera, IRENA’s Director-General said: “IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook makes it clear that we have to urgently step-up action on all fronts of the energy transition to achieve our climate and sustainable development goals. Green hydrogen is a critical pillar for decarbonising energy systems. With today’s agreement we will significantly increase knowledge exchange and international co-operation and coordinated action in this space.”

Daryl Wilson, Executive Director of the Hydrogen Council, adds: “We are united by a shared vision for hydrogen as the enabler for faster and greater integration of renewable capacity, as well as greater cost-efficiency and optimisation at energy system level.

“The Council’s Hydrogen, Scaling Up report shows the key role of clean hydrogen produced through different low-carbon pathways in delivering deep decarbonisation while providing the necessary flexibility and resilience for our energy systems. Public-private collaboration with partners such as IRENA is critical to making this profound transformation happen.”