The International Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE) have strengthened their partnership on advancing green hydrogen production and use globally.

The two have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that includes strengthening ties to advance the production, transmission, storage, and use of green hydrogen.

By collaborating, IRENA and IPHE want to help accelerate the energy transition and speed up the energy sector’s fight against climate change through the increased deployment and use of green hydrogen.

IRENA and IPHE will work closely on information sharing and on policy, codes and standards development and plan to address supply chain and trade challenges.

Francesco La Camera, IRENA Director-General, said: “Bold action is needed in response to the climate emergency and this MoU comes at an essential time. IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook makes it clear that we have to urgently step-up action on all fronts of the energy transition to achieve our climate and sustainable development goals. It also shows that green hydrogen is a critical pillar for decarbonising energy systems.”

Francesco La Camera is one of the 50 speakers speaking at Enlit Europe 2021 in Milan. He will discuss developments within the renewable energy sector, what has been achieved, and what still needs to be done to ensure a successful energy transition.

The important role of green hydrogen in the energy transition is evidenced by an increasing amount of partnership being established to accelerate the market and increased focus by energy stakeholders and governments on the energy resource.

In mid-September, IRENA agreed with the Hydrogen Council to exchange knowledge, best practices, and data on cost and volumes for electrolysers, policy frameworks, market design and certification systems. All this is aimed at expanding the market globally.

With Italian energy operator SNAM, IRENA will conduct feasibility studies for pilot and full-scale rollout of green hydrogen projects in Europe and worldwide.

IRENA and IPHE say increased production and use of green hydrogen will help enable sustainability goals and climate objectives, such as the Paris Agreement, to be achieved.

Noé van Hulst, IPHE Chair, added: “It is very important that the international initiatives working on hydrogen collaborate effectively to build on and lever each others efforts to accelerate the pace of development and deployment of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies to meet our environmental, energy, economic, and social goals. IRENA’s unique role in engaging developing countries is a key feature and critical in the global scale-up of trade in hydrogen.”