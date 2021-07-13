The Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led coalition working to accelerate the energy transition through hydrogen, has announced a change to leadership, as well as 14 new members, including Honeywell, MAN Energy Solutions and Barclays.

The council, comprising more than 120 member companies from across the globe, will be led by existing co-chair Benoît Potier, chairman and CEO of Air Liquide, as well as newly-elected co-chair Tom Linebarger, chairman of Cummins.

Have you read?

New York looks to hydrogen to drive decarbonisation

Lack of infrastructure the biggest threat to hydrogen economy – survey

Linebarger has taken over the role from Takeshi Uchiyamada, chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, whose two-year mandate has come to an end.

Tom Linebarger. Credit: Cummins

Cummins has been a member of the Hydrogen Council since 2018, and this new opportunity to lead the group will create even more momentum for the company’s global decarbonisation efforts.

Linebarger said it was “encouraging to see major economies around the world advance clean energy technologies, and I’m especially proud that the United States is pushing forward with new policy initiatives to support the scale-up of hydrogen”.

“As the new co-chair of the Hydrogen Council, I’m eager to work with all of our members to accelerate hydrogen deployment globally through strong international partnerships.”

The organisation now counts 123 companies representing a variety of sectors, all committed to scaling up the hydrogen value chain to contribute to a clean and diversified energy system.

Webinar on-demand: EU’s Hydrogen Strategy – How Can We Achieve the 2030 Green Hydrogen Production Target?

EU’s Hydrogen Strategy: How Can We Achieve the 2030 Green Hydrogen Production Target?

The council now includes four new steering members: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Honeywell, Sasol, and Wood; eight new supporting members: cellcentric, Howden, Indian Oil Corporation, John Cockerill, Komatsu, MAN Energy Solutions, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and TÜV SÜD; and two new investors: Barclays and FiveT Hydrogen.

Benoît Potier. Credit: Air Liquide

The new members are based across Europe, Middle East, Asia, and North America, and integrated energy and chemical company Sasol is the first South African company to join the Council.

“We are delighted to welcome new members to the Hydrogen Council, coming from a wide range of geographies and sectors,” said Potier.

“Their joining confirms that the interest in hydrogen is coming from across many sectors of the economy, and is turning into a priority for actors committed to energy transition. I look forward to working alongside Cummins as new Co-chair to foster dialogue and collaboration in order to accelerate the development of a low carbon economy.”

According to the Hydrogen Council statement, the latest companies to join the council show how hydrogen ecosystems are rapidly expanding to involve a wide variety of sectors active in hydrogen production, distribution, or different end uses. Barclays and FiveT Hydrogen, new additions to the Council’s investor group, demonstrate the continued investor appetite for clean energy solutions.