Green hydrogen is set to boost with the formation by Spanish energy giant Iberdrola of a new business unit to advance its production and supply.

The aim of the new business unit is to position the group as a world leader in this technology, according to a company statement.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen that is produced and supplied from clean energy sources.

Iberdrola has major projects already under way in Spain and UK. In July the company announced development in Puertollano in southcentral Spain of the largest green hydrogen plant for industrial use in Europe. The project, due to be commissioned in 2021, will comprise a 100MW solar photovoltaic plant, a 20MWh capacity lithium-ion battery system and a 20MW hydrogen production electrolysis unit.

The green hydrogen produced will be used in the Fertiberia ammonia factory in Puertollano. Fertiberia’s plant, already considered one of the most efficient in the EU, will be updated and modified to use the green hydrogen to manufacture green fertilizers. The company anticipates a reduction in the natural gas requirements at the plant by over 10%.

In the UK, through its subsidiary ScottishPower, Iberdrola is participating in the new ‘Green Hydrogen for Scotland’ project, which will implement a network of green hydrogen production plants and fuelling stations to supply fleets and heavy vehicles. The first of these will be located on the outskirts of Glasgow and will use solar and wind energy to operate a 10MW electrolysis system.

The project expects to supply hydrogen to the commercial market within the next two years. Its implementation is to support Glasgow City Council’s commitment to creating a zero emissions vehicle fleet using only electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by the end of 2029 and more broadly Scotland’s 2045 net zero targets.

“I know only one way to overcome the crisis: to invest more in forward-looking industries and become more productive and efficient,” said Ignacio Galán, chairman of Iberdrola during New York Climate Week, where he announced the new business unit.

Galán noted that Iberdrola had made investments of €110 billion in renewable energy, networks and storage since 2001. Further, the company has this year decided to step up investments to €10 billion, twice the average of recent years.