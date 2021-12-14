Hydrogen storage tanks en route to Iberdrola’s 800MW electrolyser plant

Five storage tanks are on their way to a plant in Puertollano, Spain, to be filled with renewable hydrogen gas produced by water electrolysis.

The project, developed by Iberdrola in partnership with fertilizer company Fertiberia, will ultimately see the construction of more than 800MW of electrolysers to produce green hydrogen and later green ammonia and fertilisers.

The 1.8 billion euros ($2.09 billion) hydrogen production initiative aims to support the development of Spain’s hydrogen economy and should result in the country becoming the first country with 100% production of ammonia for green fertilisers, according to Iberdrola.

Image credit: Iberdrola

The storage tanks are manufactured in the Spanish province of Asturias. They are made of special steel with a sheet metal thickness of 47mm to contain the small hydrogen particles. Each tank allows for the storage of 2,700kg of green hydrogen at 60 bars and each tank has a volume of 133m3.

When empty, each tank weighs 77 tonnes and requires two cranes to assemble it.

According to Iberdrola, the tanks will enter the site in reverse to comply with the turning radii required by the presence of the existing Fertiberia plant and Iberdrola’s green hydrogen plant.

The storage of green hydrogen is becoming increasingly essential to guarantee the supply required by industry to drive decarbonisation.

Green hydrogen is seen to have high potential as an energy vector, mainly for the electrification of industrial processes and heavy transport.