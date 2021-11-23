Hydrogen storage planned at onshore wind farm near Glasgow

The UK Government has earmarked £10 million ($13.4 million) in funding for a hydrogen storage project near Glasgow, Scotland.

The Whitelee green hydrogen project will develop the UK’s largest electrolyser and will be located alongside ScottishPower’s Whitelee Windfarm

Developed by electrolyser manufacturer ITM Power and clean fuel company BOC, in conjunction with ScottishPower’s Hydrogen division, the facility will be able to produce 2.5 to 4 tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

Have you read?

South Africa’s hydrogen hub: A corridor of opportunity

Siemens Energy receives certification for ‘H2-Ready’ power plant

Once stored, this could provide the equivalent of enough zero-carbon fuel for 225 buses travelling to and from Glasgow and Edinburgh each day, according to the UK’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Our U.K. Government hydrogen announcement today near Glasgow.



Watch me, Keith Anderson from @ScottishPower and Camilla Blanco from @ITMPowerPlc explain.



£9.4m invested to see hydrogen from wind energy to power buses 🚌 & lorries 🚛 to serve Glasgow.@beisgovuk @KwasiKwarteng pic.twitter.com/6SiwU4FTXo — Greg Hands (@GregHands) November 22, 2021

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said: “The Whitelee project will be the UK’s largest power-to hydrogen energy storage project, using an electrolyser powered by the renewable energy from the Whitelee Windfarm. This will create green hydrogen, a zero-carbon gas that is produced via electrolysis (splitting) of water, using renewable power.”

Jim Mercer, Business President, BOC UK & Ireland said: “The Green Hydrogen for Glasgow project is both innovative and exciting. It will help to shape the future of energy storage and demonstrate the value of hydrogen to Scotland’s growing low-carbon economy. This project will accelerate development across multiple disciplines – from production and storage, to transportation and end use.”

An additional £2.25 million ($3 million) in new government funding will support the development of hydrogen skills and standards in the UK.

The funding falls under the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio and will see the British Standards Institution (BSI) develop technical standards for hydrogen products, and a consortium comprising Energy and Utility Skills and the Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers, establish new standards and training specifications to facilitate the training of hydrogen gas installers.