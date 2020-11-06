To ensure you don’t miss out on the most important news, views and analysis from this week, we have compiled a must-read list designed to keep you in the know. This week, we focus on all things hydrogen.

#1 Hydrogen: Five potential game-changers to watch

With hydrogen one of the hottest topics in the energy sector, here’s five projects spread around the world we believe could be real game-changers.

#2 Is Africa ready for the green hydrogen revolution?

The world is clearly embracing hydrogen as a clean energy source in order to decarbonise traditionally carbon-heavy sectors. Africa’s readiness to embrace green hydrogen was a key topic discussed in the recent Digital Energy Festival webinar, moderated by Cornelius Matthes, senior vice president of Dii Desert Energy, MENA.

Are Africa’s policy frameworks and existing infrastructure sufficient to allow the continent to keep up with or even overtake their European counterparts?

#3 Exclusive: Green for ‘go’ on hydrogen turbines

Aasa Lyckstroem, Sustainability Officer & Manager of Product Positioning at Siemens, provides in-depth insights on how a research project is paving the way for hydrogen-based energy systems. The project is based around tests on the SGT-700 gas turbine and the proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis.

#4 Iberdrola and Fertiberia expand partnership on green hydrogen production

Spanish multinational energy company Iberdrola is partnering with fertilizer company Fertiberia to install over 800MW of green hydrogen capacity over the next seven years. The two companies are expanding their partnership with an investment of up to €1.8 billion ($2.09 billion) to be made over the next seven years.

#5 Europe gets new centre to accelerate hydrogen economy

EIT InnoEnergy has launched the European Green Hydrogen Acceleration Center (EGHAC) to support the development of an annual €100 billion ($117.6 billion) green hydrogen economy by 2025. The green hydrogen economy is expected to create half a million direct and indirect jobs.

Have a great weekend!

