A project designed to produce green hydrogen at the Hamburg-Moorburg power plant in Germany is in line to receive funding after been shortlisted for Europe’s Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) programme.

The shortlist, approved by the German Federal Ministry of Economics, includes 62 projects from an initial 200 individual projects that applied for funding under the IPCEI programme.

Project partners of the Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub, namely Shell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Vattenfall and the municipal company Wärme Hamburg, will use the funding to jointly produce hydrogen from wind and solar power at the Hamburg-Moorburg power plant site and utilise it in its vicinity.

In addition to the construction of a scalable electrolyser with an initial output of 100MW, the further development of the site into a so-called ‘Green Energy Hub’ is planned. This includes the exploration of the extent to which the existing infrastructure of the Moorburg location can be used for the production of energy from renewable sources. In this context, concepts for the necessary logistics chains and storage options for hydrogen will also be considered.

Subject to final investment decision and according to the current state of planning, once the site has been cleared, the production of green hydrogen is anticipated in the course of 2025.

The four partner companies view the energy location as having ideal conditions for further use, as it is connected to both the national 380,000 volt transmission network and the 110,000 volt network of the City of Hamburg.

In addition, overseas ships can call at the location directly and use the quay and port facilities as an import terminal. The municipal gas network company also intends to expand a hydrogen network in the port within ten years and is already working on the necessary distribution infrastructure.

Numerous potential customers for green hydrogen are located near the site, thus enabling the project to cover the entire hydrogen value chain – from generation to storage, transport and utilization in various sectors.

Details about the IPCEI programme are available on the European Commission website.