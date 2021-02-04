The first platform to guarantee the renewable origin of green hydrogen has been developed by Spanish multinational Acciona.

The new platform, GreenH2chain, is aimed to enable customers from anywhere in the world to verify and visualise the entire green hydrogen value chain in real time.

The blockchain based solution will allow renewable hydrogen consumers to quantify, record and monitor the decarbonisation process of their own energy supply and to verify the transportation and delivery process.

In addition, the solution provides all the necessary information on hydrogen consumption itself as well as data for calculating the carbon dioxide emissions that are avoided with its use.

GreenH2chain was developed with energy software startup FlexiDAO and will be implemented in the Green Hysland project, which is developing a green hydrogen infrastructure on the Balearic island of Mallorca.

Acciona also will use the platform in all future renewable hydrogen generation projects.

The intention is that in the future, GreenH2chain will be complementary to any official systems dedicated to certifying the renewable origin of hydrogen, once these are established. The platform will offer its differential values to these schemes both at European level and in each country individually.

FlexiDAO founded in Spain and headquartered in the Netherlands is one of the startups to take part in Acciona’s I’mnovation open innovation programme.

Acciona has been pioneering the use of blockchain in Spain. Among its activities the company is driving the global growth of the ClimateTrade carbon rights purchase-and-sale platform developed by the Spanish startup Climate Blockchain Initiatives.

The platform connects generators of carbon offsets with companies and other organisations that need to purchase them to comply with carbon footprint reduction targets or other environmental requirements.

Other blockchain projects have addressed the traceability of 100% renewable electricity and the energy stored in Li-ion batteries.