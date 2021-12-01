GenCell Energy presents hydrogen-based backup power tech at Enlit Europe

Green power solutions firm GenCell Energy is presenting its new hydrogen-based substation backup power solution at Enlit Europe in Milan.

The company’s backup power solution with the X factor – extended runtime is an upgrade of the GenCell G5rx and produces emission-free auxiliary electricity for substations during outages.

GenCell has enhanced the REX solution with three configurations: 130VDC, 48 VDC and an integrated solution offering a dual output of both 130/48VDC in a single unit. This allows the GenCell REX to concurrently support critical substation loads, internal communications and SCADA systems that monitor the utilities’ operations.

Furthermore, the enhanced REX solution improves the functionality of the GenCell Remote IoT Manager software by providing improved visibility of the equipment via additional data points that can be accessed by monitoring systems.

The solution can be used to provide backup power for long periods compared to products that are on the market and have limited duration backup power, according to a statement.

The product is being showcased within the Hydrogen Europe Zone at ENLIT Europe 2021, being held from November 30th to December 2nd in Milan, Italy.

Have you read?

The importance of power flexibility to reach net-zero

Sense debuts innovative home energy monitoring system at Enlit Europe

Offering an immediate injection of power that keeps circuit breaker “auto reclosers” operational until grid recovery, the GenCell REX complies with today’s more stringent regulations requiring that utilities reinforce their backup power in response to the higher risks of power outages caused by the increasingly frequent and severe climate-related weather events impacting Europe, according to a statement.

Rami Reshef, the CEO of GenCell, said his firm “is proud to be a part of Enlit Europe, an event that is addressing every aspect of Europe’s energy transition.

“Within the Hydrogen Europe Zone that is highlighting hydrogen’s huge growth potential within this energy transition, GenCell offers European utilities resilient, weather-resistant, and emission-free backup solutions that meet the requirement to withstand increasingly severe weather conditions while also complying with increasingly strict sustainability requirements.

“EU Commission regulations for the network code on electricity emergency and restoration obligate TSOs and service providers to maintain sufficient equipment redundancy and backup power supply sources for their communication systems to have a minimum backup power capacity of higher than 24 hours. Commission Regulation (EU) 2017/2196 stipulates that each TSO shall arrange a backup power supply for its backup control room of at least 24 hours in case of loss of primary power supply. Hydrogen fuel cells are the ideal means to provide utilities with reliable long-duration backup power and GenCell is pleased to bring its experience in the Americas to meet the needs of European TSOs and power providers.”

GenCell is exhibiting at Enlit Europe Stand 12E96.