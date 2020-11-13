EDF Group company Framatome has partnered with transportation company moBiel to build a hydrogen refueling station for a pilot hydrogen-powered bus fleet in Germany.

Framatome, through its German arm, Covalion, will design, engineer, construct, commission and maintain the hydrogen refueling station in Bielefeld, which will supply clean energy to power new city buses that use hydrogen fuel cells.

Covalion will provide the individual components that span from the transport docking station to the refueling dispenser.

The station is expected to begin operating in December 2021.

The first four new hydrogen buses will save carbon dioxide from being emitted into the air each day. One hydrogen bus will save more than half of the carbon dioxide emissions over its lifetime when compared to a bus that operates on diesel fuel.

Due to the filling station’s modular construction design, moBiel can expand its capacity to support growth as additional city buses are converted to clean hydrogen power.

Catherine Cornand, senior executive vice president of the Installed Base Business Unit at Framatome, said: “This contract with moBiel GmbH is an important milestone in our development of promising new energy alternatives.

“With our advanced technologies and expertise in project management, engineering, equipment manufacturing and systems integration, Covalion’s storage system solutions provide moBiel a comprehensive solution that contributes to its low-carbon transportation initiatives.”

