A new partnership has been formed to help expand the green hydrogen market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and help the country accelerate its energy transition and decarbonisation of the economy.

ENGIE and Masdar have signed an agreement to co-develop a green hydrogen hub in the UAE by investing up to $5 billion in production, storage and transportation infrastructure.

The partnership will also make use of existing infrastructure and target local supply, with the aim of expanding capacity to create a giga-scale green hydrogen hub for the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), with the potential to export to other markets.

The investment is expected to add at least 2GW of green hydrogen capacity by 2030, according to the statement.

Masdar will leverage its expertise as an investor and renewable energy developer, whilst ENGIE will share its experience in green hydrogen development for the success of the partnership in the UAE.

Catherine MacGregor, ENGIE CEO, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Masdar to make a direct contribution to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative. This strategic alliance illustrates ENGIE’s ambitious goals for the long-term development of renewable hydrogen, an essential tool for the energy transition.”

The agreement was signed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and Masdar Chairman, and Catherine MacGregor, ENGIE CEO, in the presence of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, during his visit to the UAE.