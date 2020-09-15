ENGIE and ArianeGroup have signed an agreement to cooperate in the field of renewable liquid hydrogen.

The aim is to speed up the decarbonisation of heavy-duty and long-distance transportation.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will:

Develop and test optimised liquefaction technology with the development of a hydrogen liquefier at ArianeGroup’s industrial facility in Vernon (France);

Develop a range of products and services on the liquid hydrogen line, primarily for maritime and inland waterway applications.

ArianeGroup has been developing expertise in liquid hydrogen using propulsion systems and related ground facilities for more than forty years.

ArianeGroup employs over a thousand staff in France and Germany and also operates Europe’s largest hydrogen test centre at its facility in Vernon, France.

ENGIE is contributing its expertise in liquefied gases gained in the development of renewable hydrogen-based solutions for intensive transport.

ENGIE has been working with global mining firm Anglo American to develop the first hydrogen-powered mine haul truck. ENGIE was also the first to fuel ALSTOM’s regional passenger train with renewable hydrogen during tests in the Netherlands.

André-Hubert Roussel, ArianeGroup CEO, said: “Thanks to the Ariane launch vehicles, ArianeGroup is one of the few companies in the world to have sound expertise in systems and solutions based on liquid hydrogen.

“We are honoured to have been chosen by ENGIE to take up this challenge with them. At a time when hydrogen is playing a key role in the recovery plans of France and Germany and for the European Green Deal, we are looking forward to working on concrete projects with our industrial partners, local authorities and institutional stakeholders. The ongoing innovations in the launcher sector, such as the Prometheus ultra-low cost launcher engine, will further increase ArianeGroup’s ability to make 100%-European hydrogen technologies and solutions accessible to all.”

Claire Waysand, ENGIE’s interim CEO adds: “Renewable hydrogen is a vital component of the energy mix and is one of the key industrial tools that will help us bring about the transition over to carbon neutrality. France’s recovery plan firmly supports the development of hydrogen, and the European Green Deal evidences the crucial role that it will play in the energy transition. ENGIE develops renewable hydrogen solutions with our partners for industrial uses, mobility and energy.”